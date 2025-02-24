Advertisement
Northport scheme: Marsden wants new deal with consortium for acquisition of shares

NZ Herald
Northland dairy products are loaded onto a ship at Northport. Photo / Northport

Marsden Maritime Holdings has made a deal with a consortium to acquire all MMH shares, other than those the Northland Regional Council holds.

MMH said it would pay $5.60 per share in cash by means of a scheme of arrangement, and its board unanimously supported the arrangement.

The scheme implementation arrangement still needed the approval of the High Court and MMH shareholders, and regional council (NRC) consultation.

If the deal went through, MMH would gain Port of Tauranga’s interest in Northport, which is 50:50 owned by MMH and Port of Tauranga (POT).

Northport would then become a wholly owned subsidiary of MMH.

MMH would be delisted from the stock exchange and the consortium would hold all shares in MMH, with 50% allocated to Port of Tauranga, 43% to NRC and 7% to Ngāpuhi investment fund Tupu Tonu.

MMH board chair Benoît Marcenac said the deal was considered as part of substantial work by the board to review the company’s capital funding structure, to ensure delivery of its land use and development strategy.

“The board has been considering a range of options to determine a funding structure that is fit for purpose, secures financial sustainability and future-proofs MMH,” Marcenac said in a market announcement,

“As a key pillar of our strategic roadmap, this has been signalled to all shareholders, including NRC, at annual meetings since 2021.”

