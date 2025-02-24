Northport scheme: Marsden wants new deal with consortium for acquisition of shares

Northland dairy products are loaded onto a ship at Northport. Photo / Northport

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Northland dairy products are loaded onto a ship at Northport. Photo / Northport

Marsden Maritime Holdings has made a deal with a consortium to acquire all MMH shares, other than those the Northland Regional Council holds.

MMH said it would pay $5.60 per share in cash by means of a scheme of arrangement, and its board unanimously supported the arrangement.

The scheme implementation arrangement still needed the approval of the High Court and MMH shareholders, and regional council (NRC) consultation.

If the deal went through, MMH would gain Port of Tauranga’s interest in Northport, which is 50:50 owned by MMH and Port of Tauranga (POT).

Northport would then become a wholly owned subsidiary of MMH.