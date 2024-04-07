Ben Dalton has been appointed chair of Ngāpuhi Investment funds. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Government has appointed Ben Dalton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) as the new board chair of Tupu Tonu, the Crown-owned company with responsibility for acquiring and growing assets that will eventually be offered to Ngāpuhi as part of a Treaty settlement.

Tupu Tonu was established to manage a $150 million investment fund approved by Cabinet in 2020, designed to provide more options for Ngāpuhi in future negotiations and ensure they would not miss out on opportunities for investment while they worked towards a settlement.

Dalton’s new role follows his appointment last year as chief executive of Waitangi Ltd (the operating company for the Waitangi National Trust) and as a board member of the now abolished Māori Health Authority, Te Aka Whai Ora.

His former roles have included Provincial Growth Unit chief operating officer, deputy chief executive roles with the Ministry for Primary Industries and Ministry of Fisheries, and chief executive of the Crown Forestry Rental Trust.

“Ben brings a wealth of experience in governance and economic development to the position. He will have a strong focus on ensuring cost-effective management and sound growth for Tupu Tonu,” said Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith, who announced the appointment alongside Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones.

“His experience will be vital in continuing to develop Tupu Tonu’s portfolio of high value assets for the Crown to offer Ngāpuhi in negotiations for the settlement of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.”

Dalton replaces Sir Brian Roche as chair, who Jones thanked for his role in Tupu Tonu’s establishment.

“He shaped the sound footing it is on today. His strong leadership, advice and support have been invaluable.”

Jones said Ripeka Evans (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Porou) and Lindsay Faithfull (Ngāpuhi) would remain as members of Tupu Tonu’s independent board of five directors and “continue their excellent work building the investment base”.

In August last year, Tupu Tonu was criticised by Jones as “inept”. At the time, the company was reported to have already spent almost half of its $150 million budget.

“It has fallen into the hands of numpties, they lack the skill, they are not interested in strategy or transformational impact in the north. They seem to be tone-deaf and largely inept,” Jones told 1News.

Te Tai Tokerau Water trustee Dover Samuels, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In response, Tupu Tonu said it had been actively engaging with Ngāpuhi hapū to understand their commercial aspirations and had also been involved in investment discussions with Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust. Ngāpuhi kaumātua Dover Samuels had said he was “mind-boggled” Tupu Tonu had not invested in water knowing Northland is prone to severe droughts.

Roche told 1News in a statement at the time, “At the same time, we have also disbursed $500,000 from the profits of our investments back into Ngāpuhi hapū, whānau and uri through projects which support capacity and capability building, and social and cultural development. More disbursements will be made later this year.”



