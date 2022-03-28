Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Northland leaders say Government tourism funding is missing its target

5 minutes to read
Whangarei Heads from the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Northland Inc

Whangarei Heads from the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Northland Inc

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Te Tai Tokerau Northland leaders are backing the push for a kick-start fund for tourism to be spread further around the country and want more direct help following a disastrous lead up to summer.

They

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.