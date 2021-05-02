Northland brewery's continued success at annual beer and cider awards

McLeod's Brewery head brewer Jason Bathgate is celebrating yet more success for the Waipū business after it's Paradise Pale Ale made the list of the country's top 30 beers and ciders.

Northland's McLeod's Brewery has continued its run of success in the annual New World Beer & Cider Awards, with its Paradise Pale Ale judged one of the best in the country.

Some of New Zealand's newest and smallest breweries have been recognised alongside many of the country's most-loved names in beer in the 2021 New World Beer And Cider Awards announced today.

This latest success means McLeod's have had five top 30 beers over four consecutive years of entering, which the organisers say is pretty impressive.

Last year McLeod's won for their Great Migration IPA and Longboarder Lager, this year's all about the brewer's Paradise Pale Ale.

Chairman of judges Michael Donaldson has said that this was the talk of the town at judging, many of his fellow judges were even so bold as to call this New Zealand's very best pale ale.

The brewery has had a tough 12 months battling through lockdowns, but thanks to fierce local pride and loyalty, McLeod's is emerging stronger than ever after a phenomenal summer. After ambitious expansion these past few years, the brewery is finally about to take an exciting new step into canning.

McLeod's itself waxes lyrical about its Paradise Pale Ale.

''Our everyday pale that's anything but 'everyday'. Paradise Pale Ale is laden with NZ hops making it 'all-tropical' all the time. Star fruit, oranges, limes and papaya fill the palate along with enough light malt to keep it dry and refreshing. You could say there's a little paradise in every pour,'' it says about the brew.

McLeod's Pioneer Brown Porter has also made the competition's 70 Highly Commended brews list and the latest success comes after the brewery has won a number of national and international awards for its beers.

Seven first-time winners from around the regions have made this year's prestigious top 30 list, sharing the podium with well-known brands like Steinlager, Panhead Custom Ales, Garage Project, Liberty Brewing Company and McLeod's.

McLeod's Brewery's Paradise Pale Ale has been deemed New Zealand's very best pale ale at the annual New World Beer & Cider Awards

With these wins, comes the opportunity to get discovered by beer-loving shoppers nationwide as the top beers and ciders hit shelves in more than 140 New World supermarkets from today.

While there were no other Northland breweries in the top 30, two from Matakana - near the region's southern boundary - also made the list.

Sawmill Brewery had its Baltic Porter and The Doctor brews in the top 30 along with 8 Wired Brewing's Wild Feijoa.

All winners, as well as the 70 Highly Commended brews, can also be found on the New World website at newworld.co.nz/Top30.