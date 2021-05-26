Northern architecture awards: Foodstuffs, Kiwibank HQ, Commercial Bay win

Foodstuffs North Island's new headquarters at Māngere. Photo / Supplied

Foodstuffs North Island's new $250 million hub at Māngere, Kiwibank's new headquarters by Mansons TCLM and the $1 billion waterfront Commercial Bay building have won commercial architectural awards.

Aaron Paterson, convenor of the New Zealand Institute of Architects' Auckland and Northland awards, announced 62 prizes tonight for commercial, residential, hospitality, alterations and additions, and heritage work.

Mansons TCLM developed Kiwibank's new award-winning headquarters. Photo / Supplied

Monk MacKenzie won for the new futuristic supermarket giant headquarters near the airport, Architectus for the new Te Kupenga at 155 Fanshawe St developed by Mansons TCLM for Kiwibank and Warren and Mahoney for the new $1 billion Commercial Bay on the city's waterfront.

The awards were presented tonight at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

Fearon Hay won for the design of a spectacular new home at Te Arai, in a setting between pine trees, sand dunes and the ocean.

Fearon Hay won for this new Te Arai home north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora developments won multi-unit housing awards for the Galway Street and Waterview Court apartments designed by Ashton Mitchell and for the Brookfield and Onehunga Mall housing project designed by Monk MacKenzie.

Ashton Mitchell also won for stage one of Onehunga's new Fabric Apartments.

Warren and Mahoney's Waipārūrū Hall for Auckland University won an award in the same category.

Jasmax, FJMT and designTRIBE architects won a heritage award for the Te Ao Mārama and Cenotaph Galleries at Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira.

Warren and Mahoney, in association with Salmond Reed Architects, won a heritage award for the seismic upgrade and refurbishment of St Patrick's Presbytery, the CBD's oldest continually occupied residential building.

Cheshire Architects' The Hotel Britomart and Jack McKinney Architects' design of the new Commercial Bay restaurant Ahi and of the museum cafe Tuitui won hospitality awards.

Resene has for many years sponsored the awards, highly sought after and extremely prized by architects.

Pa Peter Tipene and Gregory Shanahan at St Patrick's Presbytery: heritage award. Photo / Dean Purcell

Regional award winners often go on to become national award winners.

Burgess Trepp & Knight Architects won a heritage award for the vibrant renovation of Whare Koa Mangere Community House. The judges said that was "a delightful collaboration with the Māori and Pasifika communities who use the council-owned facility".

Residential awards also went to an off-grid Waiheke Island home by Cheshire

Architects, a suburban hideaway by Strachan Group Architects and a cleverly compact Grey Lynn in-fill by TOA Architects.

Cheshire Architects' Hotel Britomart won commercial, hospitality and interior awards. Judges said it was "a generous gift for Aucklanders." The architects also won a Resene colour award for what was called a "masterfully composed" interior.

Judge chief Aaron Paterson said: "One of our main criteria was to ask 'does this building uplift the human spirit?' The winners all achieved this lofty goal. We felt the heart in the stories behind projects and the trials and tribulations that were endured to get this

architecture built.

"Across all categories, the creativity of practitioners was inspiring. We saw many

environmental, technical and planning innovations that speak to the honed craft of the discipline," Paterson said.

"A common thread was how much collaboration has taken place across architecture practices, consultants, artists, builders, and communities. Architecture is at its best when it is collaborative. It was nice to see architects acknowledging their role in bringing people together with a common purpose," Paterson said.