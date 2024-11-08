Leonie Freeman, council chief executive, said the awards allowed the sector to praise those who were spahing the places we live, work and play.

“These winners embody the very best of the industry, and their achievements inspire us all,” Freeman said.

The University of Auckland's B201 building. The team behind this project won the top Property Council award. Photo / Jasmax

1. Team behind Auckland University’s B201 building redevelopment

BBD, Beca, Haumi, Hawkins, Jasmax, Precon and Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland won the top award for work on the B201 redevelopment project.

This transformed the 50-year-old human sciences building into an expanded, world-leading low-carbon design state-of-the-art 26,500sq m education facility and the work was praised.

The atrium of the University of Auckland's B201 building. Photo / Jasmax

Instead of demolishing the block, the team showed how adaptive reuse could create an environmentally sustainable building with innovative design.

At the height of the project, more than 350 people worked there.

The judges praised that team for achieving the often-stated goal of a collaborative culture involving all of the project disciplines. They overcame the significant challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, and extreme weather events.

B201 is now the university’s Faculty of Arts building, referred to as “the leading centre for reaching and research of humanities, social sciences, languages and indigenous studies”.

2. Mike Hanson, RDT Pacific: outstanding leadership award

Judges praised Hanson’s calm, insightful leadership and dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration among those he works with.

Hanson started his career in the construction sector in 1975 and joined what was then Russell, Drysdale & Thomas and what is now RTD Pacific.

Mike Hanson made a significant contribution to Te Papa.

That business says of its technical director: “A testimony to Mike’s ability is the $317m Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, which he made a significant contribution to including cost planning, receipt of tenders and preparation of tender documentation. The project was completed within budget, with the final account agreement noticeably absent of contractual claims.”

Plans for the new Beachlands South town hub, with multi-level apartments.

3. Daniel Whittaker, Russell Property Group: young achiever award

His commitment to the community and his efforts to mentor emerging talent were some of the reasons Whittaker won this award.

Russell Property Group is one of the parties behind plans for a 307ha 5000-home project at Beachlands South in Auckland (pictured above).

Wynyard Quarter is a good example of connecting medium and high-density living, commercial and retail activities, and new modes of transport. Photo / Supplied

4 . Severin Soder, Architectus, contribution award

A two-decade contribution to sustainable, people-focused urban design was cited, judges highlighting Soder’s role in shaping Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter transformation and his long-standing impact on the city’s urban landscape.

5. Dan Ashby, Icon, long service award

Ashby won this for “his remarkable 45-year legacy in the property sector. A true industry titan, Dan’s integrity and relentless commitment have left a lasting impact, driving positive change across the industry”. “For over two decades, he has been a steadfast supporter of the Property Council and played a pivotal role in founding Mates in Construction, a groundbreaking charity dedicated to suicide prevention in the construction industry.”

The $300m Pacifica high-rise apartments near Auckland’s waterfront. Photo / Michael Craig

His contributions continue to shape a better, safer future for all, the citation said.

His career includes working in the Emirates on the iconic Burj Dubai tower.

One of his more recent roles in this country was heading construction of the $300m Pacifica, the high-rise apartments near Auckland’s waterfront.

6. Kelly Hodder, Auckland Airport retail leasing/commercial manager: women in property award

Expertise in managing an expansive portfolio, including 250 retail sites and the new 24,000sq m Mānawa Bay development were cited when Hodder won this award.

Brutalist architecture at its best: Mānawa Bay has very little glazing in its design. Photo / Auckland Airport

The $200 million Manawa Bay opened in September and was so popular with visitors it initially caused traffic delays for Auckland Airport.

7. Tiri Raumati-Greenhalgh, Charlton Property Management: judges’ choice award

Raumati-Greenhalgh is the managing director and business owner of Charlton Property Management.

Judges said they gave her the award for her “inspiring journey from personal assistant to company owner”.

During her career, she has managed assets worth more than $100m and has 20 years of experience in this field, according to her company biography.

8. Saatyesh Bhana, Argosy Property: sustainability award

Leadership in reducing the property sector’s carbon footprint won Bhana this award. He heads sustainability for NZX-listed investment business Argosy where he has been on the management team for 15 years.

Argosy Property owns 8 Willis Street & Stewart Dawson's Corner in Wellington.

Argosy won the Property Council’s supreme award this year for the project it calls 8 Willis St & Stewart Dawson’s Corner in Wellington.

Bhana’s role includes advising on environmental matters including data collection, monitoring and reporting.

He has 22 years of experience in acquisitions, divestment, leasing and value-add projects, Argosy said.

9. Simone Sharp, Rubix: transformational leadership

Sharp was praised for her leadership in health and infrastructure projects and her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the sector. She has worked in property across many sectors including aviation, healthcare, speciality retail, office space and general construction, with experience in refurbishments as well as new buildings.

