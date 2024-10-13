Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nike tries to get back in the race as sneaker sales gather pace

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Nike’s decision to focus more on direct to consumer sales opened up shelf space to its rivals in stores. Photo / Keith Bradsher, The New York Times, File

Nike’s decision to focus more on direct to consumer sales opened up shelf space to its rivals in stores. Photo / Keith Bradsher, The New York Times, File

As Nike tries to lift itself out of a sales slump with a new chief executive on Monday, the rest of the athletic footwear industry is booming.

Retailers are expanding their reliance on brands beyond the famed swoosh.

Foot Locker, one of the largest global sneaker retailers,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business