Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jarden Brief: The North Face and Timberland brand owner takes a tumble

nzme
5 mins to read
The company behind Timberland had a bad day on the markets after it produced guidance with lowered revenue expectations. Photo / Getty

The company behind Timberland had a bad day on the markets after it produced guidance with lowered revenue expectations. Photo / Getty

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

US markets were in the red this morning. At the time of writing the S&P 500

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business