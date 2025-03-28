Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nicola Willis set to announce ‘VIP treatment’ for third supermarket, but don’t expect her to pull rabbit out of hat

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she is willing to give "VIP treatment" to a third supermarket entrant. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she is willing to give "VIP treatment" to a third supermarket entrant. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will tomorrow announce measures for a third supermarket entrant in a bid to improve competition in the country’s duopoly grocery sector, dominated by Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

But veteran competition consultant and expert in grocery policy Ernie Newman says the Government needs to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business