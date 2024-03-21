Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is open to finding more capital for Kiwibank so it can take on Aussies

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is open to exploring ways of ensuring Kiwibank gets the capital it needs to better compete with the big four Australian-owned banks.

“The question is: ‘How could we better capitalise Kiwibank?’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business