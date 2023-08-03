Voyager 2023 media awards

Capital injection means Kiwibank could up lending by 14pc

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Kiwibank's chief executive says capital injection will enable the state-owned bank to “continue to deliver on its growth ambitions”.

Kiwibank estimates proceeds from the sale of Kiwi Wealth could enable it to increase its lending by up to $4 billion.

Kiwibank’s parent, Kiwi Group Capital, on Tuesday announced it injected $225 million

