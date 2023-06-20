Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Banking sector inquiry: Government has no immediate plans to inject more capital into Kiwibank

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr Duncan Webb announce an inquiry into the banking sector.

The Government has no immediate plans to inject capital into state-owned Kiwibank to make it more competitive with the big four Australian-owned banks.

Announcing the Government’s decision to direct the Commerce Commission to , Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there wasn’t a timeline for when the Crown would put more capital into Kiwibank.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business