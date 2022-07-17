Voyager 2021 media awards
Nick Smale: Covid lockdowns - why won't Govt explain decision behind which liquor stores could stay open?

6 minutes to read
Hopscotch Beer Company founder Hugh Grierson before the outbreak. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By Nick Smale

MBIE correspondence released under the Official Information Act, and a determination by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, relayed in a June 30, 2022 letter to complainants Nick Smale and Hugh Grierson, sheds new light

