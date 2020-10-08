By Bea Gooding of Star News

Three bottle stores operating within about 200 metres of each other in a Christchurch suburb has been described as "ridiculous".

BD Bottle Ltd has applied to open "Bottle O Papanui" at 30 Main North Rd in Papanui, with proposed opening hours from Monday to Sunday between 10am and 10pm.

Papanui resident Mel Price said it was "ridiculous" to have three liquor outlets within metres of each other.

Just 50m away was Super Liquor Papanui, another 180m up Main North Rd was Thirsty Liquor Papanui, along with alcohol options at Northlands Shopping Centre's Pak'n Save and Countdown.

"I would like to encourage as many residents and businesses as possible to object to this, as it is ridiculous to have three outlets within 180m of each other," she said.

"If no one objects, then this will simply go through."

Price was concerned because the proposed store was in close proximity to where many children often gathered.

A large bus stop opposite the proposed store was used extensively by schoolchildren and teenagers from Papanui High School.

Said Price: "Another outlet in this area means that there will be easier access to alcohol. It's well documented that more liquor stores ultimately leads to increased drinking in the area.

"Papanui is a liquor ban area, and this was put in place some years ago to decrease trouble caused by alcohol in the area."

Papanui-Innes Community Board member Simon Britten said the board was unable to make any submissions or decisions on the application.

But the negative health and social outcomes of alcohol needed to be considered, he said, when the district licensing committee made their decision.

He questioned whether the "small stretch of road" needed a new store.

"I am still interested in hearing from members of the public to determine my own view on it, but I absolutely encourage them to make submissions."

The public has until October 19 to object to the application.