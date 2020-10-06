Oliver Mander has been appointed the new chief executive of the New Zealand Shareholders' Association (NZSA) with an expanded brief to take over as the "face and voice" of the organisation.

Mander - who has been fortnightly columnist with the Business Herald - spent the majority of his career with BP in various commercial roles in NZ and the UK before working for Chorus and then Wellington Water.



After his corporate career, Oliver became a director of a family investment business,

a position he still holds.

NZSA chairman Tony Mitchell has announced he will be standing down from that role and replaced by Andrew Reding as non-executive Chair with Samantha Sharif appointed Deputy Chair.

Oliver Mander. Photo / Supplied

The board of the NZSA had unanimously agreed that the chief executive role needed to become the face and voice of the Association, Mitchell said.

"As such, the NZSA Board took the strategic decision to change the chair role from an executive to a non-executive position."

The NZSA was entering another important and exciting phase, Mitchell said.

"I have great confidence in Oliver and the board to successfully navigate through this next period for retail investors."

The NZ Shareholders was founded in 2001 by accountant Bruce Sheppard.

It now has more than 1000 active members and five branches around the country.