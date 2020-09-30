My Food Bag says it is "investigating its options" for a potential sale of the business and sharemarket debut.

Kevin Bowler, chief executive of the Auckland-based meal kit company, said the company was gearing up for an initial public offering on the New Zealand Stock Exchange - but was unsure if this would be under its current ownership or through a new buyer.

My Food Bag is New Zealand's largest meal kit company and makes about $25 million each year.

Bowler would not disclose to the Herald how much the company was on the market for, but said it had engaged the help of PwC to test market appetite.

My Food Bag has talked about listing on the NZX for about three years.

"We're open-minded as to how we proceed at this point in time and we've appointed PwC to guide us through a process, and IPO is certainly one of the options we're looking at," Bowler told the Herald.

My Food Bag is 70 per cent owned by private company investor Waterman Fund. Co-founders Cecilia Robinson and Theresa Gattung each hold an almost 11 per cent stake in the company, while Nadia Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie hold a 5.4 per cent stake.

Bowler said the business had grown to a point where it was ready for a transaction, and that an IPO would be the icing on the cake for the New Zealand-owned company, which was founded in 2012.

It was the first company of its kind to launch in the market and began sending out food boxes across Auckland before expanding throughout New Zealand.

"We remain pretty open-minded, our feeling is that we want to understand what the environment is for an IPO particularly, given the economy is in quite an interesting space," he said.

"It would a nice thing for such a great New Zealand success story to be open to public investment."

The company had enlisted the help of PwC a few months ago and had not received any serious offers for a takeover, but had been fielding interest.

PwC had been formally mandated by My Food Bag's owners and were signing potential buyers to confidentiality agreements this week, the AFR reports.

But Bowler said it was "a long way away from talking about offers". He said the business could still list on the stock exchange without a new owner.

"We've got to a point where we think the market might be ready for us and we think we are ready for the next step in our evolution."

My Food Bag would have made a decision on its pathway ahead before the end of the year, Bowler said.

My Food Bag founders Cecilia Robinson, Theresa Gattung and Nadia Lim photographed in 2012. Photo / File

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the first lockdown earlier this year sent the business into overdrive. It experienced an initial spike in orders in April, and in that time opened another Auckland boxing facility to keep with demand, but the growth of between 10-20 per cent had sustained, he said.

"Effectively what we thought would happen over two or three years has happened over a period of months.

"We've had a very strong year, partly because of an exhilaration trends towards more New Zealanders wanting to buy online ... we've also seen a lot of our projects in innovation within the business do really well so that's made a big difference."

Bowler, who is in his third year as chief executive of the company, said he hoped to continue running the business regardless of a possible sale.

"[In the past three years] there's been more competition come into the market and what that has done is expanded the market, initially slowed our growth, and we've seen growth exhilarate again this year. We're pleased with the performance of the business in terms of topline, we've with got good control of our costs and we're seeing pleasing improvements in earnings."