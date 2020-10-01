What a difference a pandemic makes.
That was obvious this week when Finance Minister Grant Robertson made an election pitch to business elites for Labour this week as a stable, consistent and careful manager of the Government's finances, and National as chaotic and inconsistent.
Paul Goldsmith, National's spokesman, shared the stage with Robertson at the Herald's Mood of the Boardroom forum, but Robertson was the hero.
Just over 90 per cent of the chief executives had rated his performance as credible in a survey, compared with 54 per cent last year, and they viewed him as the stand-out current minister - more so than Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - for his agility and economic management during the Covid-19 crisis.
But the economic crisis is yet to reveal its full impact. And the big question this election is which party has the best way of limiting the pandemic's impacts on jobs and livelihoods, while maintaining public services and preparing the country for another crisis.
In other words, which can grow the economy strongest?
New Zealand officially fell into recession in the June quarter with a record 12.2 per cent contraction of gross domestic product, GDP.
Despite the unemployment rate sitting at 4 per cent, Treasury forecasts 100,000 job losses in the next two years.
Much of what Robertson did under Covid was supported by other parties, principally the wage subsidy scheme and its extensions through which $14 billion was paid to employers.
National has its own versions of schemes to help business. But besides the party's large and temporary move on depreciation there is not a great deal to easily differentiate one form of life-support scheme for business with another.
TAX
Tax did not look like being a big factor in this election as it has in the past.
Robertson had promised that Labour would set a new higher personal tax rate of 39c on income over $180,000 which would raise $550 million a year from the top 2 per cent of income earners.
Then National unveiled a surprise promise of temporary tax cuts at a cost of $4.6 billion from the unallocated $14 billion Covid fund – an option it settled on late in the piece, having previously ruled them out.
In an instant the differences between the two big parties widened in a way that could be condensed to slogans: higher tax or lower tax.
The NZ Herald-Kantar Vote2020 poll suggests that half of respondents want them – and 29 per cent don't want tax rates to change.
The other big tax move is the Green Party's wealth tax – at 1 per cent on net wealth over $1 million and 2 per cent on net wealth over $2 million - a poor man's substitute for a failed attempt to get a capital gains tax.
Mortgages and other debt would not be taxed, just the equity. For those such as the elderly who may be asset rich and cash poor, there is an option to defer payment until sale of the asset.
It would raise about $8 billion a year, the Greens estimate, which could fund some of its costly policies such as a guaranteed minimum income for beneficiaries and students.
PLANS AND ERRORS
National's tax cuts were set out by Goldsmith in his 10-year fiscal plan, finalised hastily after the Pre-Election Fiscal and Economic Update which, incidentally, was a document riddled with errors because someone in Treasury did not check which version had been printed.
Robertson revealed a $4 billion error in Goldsmith's plan - he had used old forecasts to estimate savings to a National Government on suspending contributions to the Superannuation Fund.
The correction altered National's net debt to GDP ratio in 2034 from 35 per cent to 36 per cent – compared to 48 per cent under Labour.
It may have been inconsequential in that it was a paper adjustment in a long-term projection which is almost akin to guesswork given the volatility of global events.
But it has almost certainly had some effect on National's reputation as careful stewards of the books and Robertson has been relentless in prosecuting the case.
Mistakes are apparently easy. The press statement of Robertson's pointing out Goldsmith's error itself contained an error in the accompanying table on Super to the tune of $100 million.
The big picture is that National would borrow less, spend less on Government services, and reduce debt levels quicker. National says it would cut wasteful spending. Act would cut it even more.
Labour would borrow more, spend more on Government services and reduce debt more gradually. Labour says National has not left itself enough headroom for normal cost rises in health and education.
National's plan has allowed itself a smaller pot each year for operating spending - $23 billion compared with $30 billion in Prefu - allowing National to forecast a return to surplus in 2028.
In the same period, Labour under Prefu settings would see the deficit peak at 10 per cent of GDP next year then gradually reduce to a deficit of 0.7 per cent of GDP by 2028.
National has budgeted less spending for future initiatives and cost pressures, $1.8 billion a year compared to the current $2.4 billion set by Robertson.
Basically both would spend more on education and health in the coming years but National's increases would be less.
Robertson is not producing a fiscal plan – and that is not usual for an incumbent Government. Many of its forward plans are already baked into the books as Government policy.
But yesterday he issued what he called a "fiscal strategy".
It sets out the net cost of Labour promises that have not been factored in - $4.4 billion over four years which is easily accommodated in the cumulative operating allowances of $26.25 billion over the same period.
And it also provides a scenario in which net debt to GDP would reduce more quickly – to 45 per cent - if the bulk of the unallocated $14 billion in the Covid fund is not used.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The big hairy policy area this election is in infrastructure spending, especially transport projects.
Until a year ago, National thought it had the territory to itself. It was maintaining support across the country with promises of local roading projects that had been stalled or shelved by the Government.
That happened before the Covid downturn demanded stimulus, quite apart from New Zealand First's $3 billion provincial growth fund that Shane Jones has dispensed over the term.
Now there is a bidding war between the big parties as to which has the best infrastructure plan. The Government adopted many of National's projects, so much of the debate is now around the ability to actually deliver, not to promise.
Labour is promising to spend $42 billion on infrastructure over four years – in fact it is already baked into the Government accounts – and the same as the previous Government spent in nine years.
National is promising to spend $31 billion on transport projects over the next 10 years and to start building a second Auckland harbour crossing by 2028 – as yet unfunded.
Whether New Zealand has the skills to undertake this infrastructure bonanza may be a debate for another election.