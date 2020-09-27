A2 Milk said its first-half revenue would drop because level 4 had affected its "daigou" sales more than it had previously thought.

However, the company was continuing to see strong demand out China.

A2 Milk, in an earnings update, said it expected first-half sales to come to $725 million to $775 million, down from $805.3m in the previous corresponding period.

The company said forecast its group revenue to come in at $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion, compared with $1.73b in 2021.

Group EBITDA margin for FY21 in the order of 31 per cent, compared with 31.7 per cent in the year past.

The company said disruption in the daigou channel had disrupted sales in September "and it is currently anticipated that this will continue for the remainder of the first half of FY21".

Sales in the unofficial daigou channel to China represent a significant proportion of infant formula sales in a2 Milk's Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business.

"As such we now expect ANZ revenue to be materially below plan for the first half," it said.

- MORE TO COME