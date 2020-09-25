A Napier woman who offers one-on-one technology support for the elderly is hoping to turn her side hustle into a full-time career.

Golden Years Training offers everything from teaching pensioners how to sync their hearing aid with their phone to simply taking their iPad off selfie mode.

Melissa Howard, who launched the business six months ago, said with an ageing NZ population and forever advancing technology, setting up the business was a no-brainer.

"I started the company when I saw a need to help older people - whether it's using their phones, tablets or computers," she said.

"Things like being able to do a Google search for your favourite recipe or being able to listen to classical music through YouTube and music apps are things that we take for granted that they may need help with."

Golden Years Training has helped about 15 elderly Hawke's Bay citizens to date, with a further 50 shelf guides also sold.

Golden Years Training offers everything from teaching pensioners how to sync their hearing aid with their phone simply to taking their iPad off selfie mode. Photo / Paul Taylor

Howard said, while part-time at the moment, her long-term dream is to continue growing the company.

"My goal would be to make this full-time. I'm writing a business plan at the moment to make sure its viable.

Advertisement

"I want to expand it and grow to offer workshops and classes too."

The 29-year-old marketing manager said the business stems from personal experiences helping elderly family members with their technology woes.

"It started with helping my grandparents and parents with their phones. And then I figured not everyone will have a me that will sit there and take you through it without getting frustrated," she said.

Howard said staying connected with elderly relatives and friends was more important than ever during Covid.

"Communication is key at the moment and I've found older people who have access to communication apps like FaceTime have more involvement with their family," she said.

"It's easier and nicer to have a chat with them, especially with Covid, social distancing and lockdown."

Howard added: "I used to work in a pub where the elderly clientele often said that was their only socialisation, so to be able to give people the tools and knowledge to communicate with their families easier is a privilege."

Golden Years Training also recently won the ZM Radio Fishy Tank competition, which was searching for new, innovative business ideas, winning $500.

Advertisement

The runners up were Ruckus and Tucker – a 'pimp your dog' business offerings collars and other accessories - and premium candy business Oh My Lolly.