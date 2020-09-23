The Reserve Bank, as expected, has kept its official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 0.25 per cent and has left its bond buying cap at $100 billion in today's monetary policy report.

On March 16, amid the depths of concern about the worldwide spread of Covid-19, the central bank cut its OCR by 75 basis points to the current level and said it would remain at that level "for at least the next 12 months".

The messaging from the bank as to the OCR's future path has remained the same since March, but current market pricing suggests it may move earlier.

Analysts were expecting the bank to reiterate its March message in today's report.

True to form, the Reserve Bank said: "The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is being held at 0.25 percent in accordance with the guidance issued on 16 March."

The cap on the Large Scale Asset Purchases, or quantitative easing, programme involves the bank buying up to $100b of Government Bonds, Local Government Funding Agency Bonds and NZ Government Inflation-Indexed Bonds in the secondary market by June, 2022.

The programme aims to inject money into the economy and to lower borrowing costs to households and businesses.

With monetary policy having reached its conventional limits and unconventional monetary policy having now been deployed, the Reserve Bank is considering its next steps.

ANZ said New Zealand is in the midst of a deep recession, "the brunt of which is yet to be fully felt".

"With the OCR already very low, and quantitative easing expected to eventually reach its limits, the Reserve Bank is likely to look to use other options in its toolkit to stimulate the economy further," ANZ said.

"At present, market pricing suggests a high probability that the RBNZ will take the official cash rate negative," it said.