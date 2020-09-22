You may not be familiar with the company, but you will be with its brands - and that's just how the New York-based multinational likes it.

Nasdaq-listed PepsiCo has appointed a new local general manager to do just that; grow its brands awareness and sales in the New Zealand market, including through the introduction of new products and categories.

Daniel Engeman, who has been a senior sales manager in New Zealand for the company since 2017, has been appointed as general manager and will start in the role from October 1, based in the company's Wiri office next to its manufacturing plant.

Engeman joined PepsiCo Australia in September 2015 as a national business manager for its petrol and convenience division, where he implemented a strategy to drive chip brand Bluebird's growth within the category.

He has more than 20 years of fast-moving consumer goods experience. Prior to PepsiCo, he held a series of roles in Australia and Britain, including with Kellogg's, Coca-Cola and One Harvest.

In the new role, Engeman is tasked with growing sales in the market through the introduction of New Zealand product categories, innovation and creating products that are healthier and draw on New Zealand nostalgia.

PepsiCo, which manufactures chips under brands Bluebird, Copper Kettle Chips, Doritos, Grain Waves, Twisties, Rashuns, Burger Rings and Cheezels, along with soft drinks Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew and Gatorade, is looking to expand its team in New Zealand and is advertising a number of roles.

The company employs 345 New Zealand staff based in its office and manufacturing plant in Wiri.

Advertisement

Engeman said PepsiCo was looking at ways that it could "be more than a chip company" in New Zealand. He was light on details and what new snack categories it was looking to launch into.

Chips roll down the production line inside the Bluebird factory in Wiri, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"A key area for me is to continue on our journey of product innovation – drawing on products that are better for you as well as cementing our rich Kiwi heritage. We will continue to listen to our consumers and understand what their wants and needs are," he said.

He will also be focused on implementing sustainable practices and ensuring the company meets its target of using 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging in operations by 2025 and reduce the waste it sends to landfill.

Bluebird is one of the biggest snack food manufacturers in the country. It says it uses 30 million kilos of local potatoes to make its chips, and spends over $34 million on New Zealand ingredients each year.