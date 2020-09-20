COMMENT:

Of the 14,000-odd practising lawyers in New Zealand, 875 have joined the Aotearoa Legal Workers' Union, which suggests that, despite popular belief, lawyers are not necessarily the best at upholding their own employment rights.

Covid-19 exacerbated work issues

Who are the co-presidents?

Where to from here?