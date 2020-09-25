By the end of this financial year, Philip Hunt will have sold more than $500 million worth of commercial property in Tauranga since the start of his real estate career.

The Ray White Commercial team's

Award winning agent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Horticulture, Mainstreet manager to real estate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauriko

Raising a grandson

Three things you didn't know about Phil Hunt