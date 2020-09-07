New Zealand

The NZX 50 closed up 0.3 per cent yesterday after a quiet news day in the local markets, with punters most likely focussing on Laybuy's IPO activity across the Tasman. Gentailers rose softly and Sky TV had heavy trade volumes, rising 5.8 per cent.

However, the biggest move was from corporate travel management software provider Serko, which rose 8.4 per cent after it was announced last Friday that it would be replacing New Zealand Refining's spot in Standard & Poor's NZX 50 and NZX 50 Portfolio indices. The rebalance will be effective on September 21 and will have several implications for both stocks.

Investors may like the prospect of increased demand for the stock from passive fund growth, which may in theory have a positive effect on the stock price. As more money flows into funds and Kiwisaver accounts that invest in either index, new units in the funds must be created, which requires purchase of additional stock in the fund constituents – in this case, Serko.

International

Chinese equity markets began the week on a sour note with the US suggesting they may implement export restrictions on certain companies, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chip manufacturer.

Upon this news, the Shanghai index was lower by 1.9 per cent, while Shenzhen was down 2.7 per cent. Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 1.7 per cent today as analysts speculated it could be resilient to the tech-drift in the US, with automakers leading the gains.

The US markets are closed because of Labour Day celebrations for workers, however, at the time of writing the Dow Futures is up 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 futures is up 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq Futures is down 0.4 per cent.

UK house prices rose 1.6 per cent in August for the biggest one-month increase since 2016. This further supports rallying house prices in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, where low interest rates are fuelling home buyers into the market, despite the ongoing pandemic.

There is speculation that the extreme rise in tech prices could have been caused by the enormous amount of call options being brought by institutions such as SoftBank group.

Some analysts believe this theory is now more acceptable than in previous years, but there are still people who believe this is likely to only have little effect. This comes into question as SoftBank group report they made substantial bets on equity derivatives during this year - more than US$50 billion, with unrealised profits of more than US$4b.

Other analysts look at retail investors as it is believed that retail punters shelled out more than US$40 billion in a month alone, which requires hedging by market makers, in turn causing higher prices. Arguments of whether retail or institutions have a greater effect, still in some degree support that these prices could be fuelled by the immense purchasing of call options, thus if they begin to expire and are not renewed, further volatility may result.

Commodities

Oil commodity futures fell overnight, for their longest slide since April, as Saudi Arabia continued to make deep price cuts in an attempt to spur demand with its largest exporters. At the time of writing, the WTI futures was sitting below US$40 for the first time since July. The oil market was also hindered by Moderna, a Covid-19 vaccine producer, stating it would slow down its trial enrolment to get adequate representation. Gold futures were up slightly to US$1934.60 per ounce.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished a tumultuous day of trading up 0.3 per cent. The ASX 20 and 50, gaining 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively, outperformed the indexes with less of a weighting towards smaller firms. The ASX Midcap 50, for example, was down 0.3 per cent.

Basic materials and gelecommunications were the best performing sectors on the day, rising 1.8 and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Industrials and Utilities were the worst performing sectors on the day, respectively falling 1.8 and 1.1 per cent.

The best individual performer on the day was banking service provider Virgin Money UK, which rose 6.3 per cent. It was announced last Friday that the stock will be falling out of the ASX 100. This triggered a minor sell-off on Friday.

Today's rebound might be attributable to more information around the issuance of a BBB-rated, 10.25-year bond to raise £425 million.

Commodity exposed stocks were also among the best performers. Copper producers Oz Minerals and Sandfire Resources were respectively up 2.9 and 2.6 per cent. Nickel miner, Western Areas rose 3.1 per cent. Gold miner, Evolution Mining was up 2.5 per cent.

Stem cell researcher Mesoblast was the worst performer in the index, falling 5.5 per cent. The company is up 125 per cent year to date, buoyed by moves to enter the US market.

Gold mining service provider Perenti Global was down 3.5 per cent on the news of its intention to issue notes to Australian debt markets. The issue is in place of debt already on Perentis' books.

New Zealand incubated buy now, pay later company, Laybuy began trading on the ASX yesterday. Investors in the IPO received shares for A$1.41. The stock opened, trading at A$2.10 and reached an intra-day high of A$2.30. It closed at A$2.05, up 45.4 per cent on the IPO price. It will be interesting to watch how the market reacts to another entrant into the crowded BNPL sector. The market reaction to Laybuy may have implications for the rest of the sector.