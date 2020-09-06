The Dunedin dealership signs are about to come down, but Kay Andrews will remain a Holden enthusiast "as long as I tread on this earth".

A Dunedin gathering yesterday to mark the imminent removal of Holden brand signs from a car dealership meant the presence of many Holdens and lots of lumps in their owners' throats.

The Holden brand, in terms of new vehicles, will disappear by about the end of the year after its owner, American-based General Motors, announced in February it would no longer make right-hand-drive vehicles.

GM had earlier stepped away from local manufacturing, the last Australian-built Holden having come off the assembly line in 2017.

In 1990, Mrs Andrews was one of the founders of the Holden Enthusiasts Club of Otago. She said the club would continue to run, even after new Holdens were no longer sold.

Cooke Howlison Holden, now operating from 484 Andersons Bay Rd, sold its first Holden in Dunedin in 1955.

The "Holden" part of that sign seems likely to come down within about a week.

Mrs Andrews (70) said she had long been a fan of Holdens, and as a young woman had dreamed of the day she could buy her first one.

"I saw an FJ when I was younger and I liked it and thought when I'm a big girl I'm going to get one of those."

She also recalled once buying a Ford car and driving it to a monthly meeting of the Holden enthusiasts club, only to be fined $5 by the club sheriff for that infraction.

She no longer owned the Ford, but was keeping the Holden, she said.

After-sales manager Ross Farquhar said the removal of the Cooke Howlison Holden signs would pave the way for a new name Cooke Howlison Hyundai to appear at the site, reflecting more focus on that franchise.

He had been closely involved with Holden for 34 years and it had been a successful brand.

"It's really gutting but it's one of those things," he said.

Cooke Howlison would continue to offer Holden parts and service for the next 10 years.

Holdens had long been successful race cars on both sides of the Tasman and would remain an important brand, even after new car sales ended, he said.