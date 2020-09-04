A New Zealand finance firm has been ordered to release more than €2 million to a Hong Kong software development company with a Moscow-based director.

NF Global Ltd, an Auckland-based subsidiary facilitating borderless financial services in New Zealand and Europe, blocked one its customers, Sky Capital Management Ltd, from withdrawing €2,059,730.86 ($3.64m) from its account in March.

Sky Capital, a shareholder-funded fintech start-up in Hong Kong, then instructed New Zealand lawyers who made formal demand for the cash.

The solicitors' letter required the funds to be paid to XHK Company Ltd, a Hong Kong firm.

In response, after seeking legal advice, NF Global's director Claudio Oberto sent an email to XHK saying the funds were not available for transfer.

"We shall defend our position with all the means necessary," Oberto wrote.

The impasse led to Sky Capital making a statutory demand, which NF Global later applied to the High Court at Auckland to set aside.

"All other things being equal, a customer such as Sky Capital Management Ltd should be able to operate the account freely and withdraw funds without question," Associate Judge Roger Bell said in his judgment after a hearing last month.

However, NF Global argued the circumstances of the case were not standard and claimed a background of unresolved disputed transactions involving other parties prevented the release of the funds.

The issues revolved around Sky Capital and Moscow-based director Nikita Sergeevich Litvin's dealings with two parties, referred to in Judge Bell's decision as "the Zinchenko interests" and NF Global's parent, the Northern Fides group in London.

Sergey Mikhailovich Zinchenko is a private investor and originally from Tajikistan but now lives in Dubai. He is a client of Monsieur Jean-Luc Jourdan of Luxembourg, a chartered accountant whose business provides consulting and advisory services to wealthy people.

In 2016, Jourdan was approached by Northern Fides executives offering services which could benefit his clients, including financial services in New Zealand through NF Global.

These discussions led to the Seevol Trust being established in March 2017 to hold investments for Zinchenko.

The trustee was Seevol Trustee Ltd, a UK company with Northern Fides chief executive Mario Gesué as the sole director. The trust held shares, while cash and other liquid investments were held in another UK company, Eversend Marketing Corporation Ltd, with Seevol Trustee as the sole shareholder.

Jourdan then became Eversend's sole director and in 2019 Eversend invested in Sky Capital with millions of dollars in loans and shares.

When Sky Capital opened its account with NF Global in June 2019 some of the deposits came from Eversend's funds.

However, in September and October last year there were a series of alleged transactions which the Zinchenko interests rely on but which the Northern Fides reject, and others which Zinchenko denies.

The details of the dispute are convoluted, with Judge Bell declaring: "There are serious questions here, because one side is telling a false story."

He said finding out which transactions are sound will require a more extensive inquiry with further information.

In his decision on the funds, however, the judge said NF Global was not entitled to prevent Sky Capital from making electronic payments on its online platform.

"A debt had undoubtedly fallen due when NF Global Ltd blocked payments by Sky Capital Management Ltd and did not meet the formal demand by Sky Capital Management's lawyers. This argument is close to one that a customer would make against a bank for breach of mandate.

"In the interests of commerce, there is a strong prima facie rule that banks should ordinarily honour their customer's instructions. The same considerations apply to companies such as NF Global Ltd that offer on-line payment platforms."

NF Global had argued there are standard terms and conditions for its accounts. However, Judge Bell said there was no evidence to show what was done to bind Sky Capital to those.

"There is, for example, no evidence of any account opening form signed by Sky Capital Management Ltd," he said.

Sky Capital, he ruled, was entitled to the funds "after NF Global has not shown a substantial defence to Sky Capital's demand to be repaid."

Judge Bell upheld the statutory demand and ordered the Kiwi company to pay Sky Capital the €2m by September 18.

NF Global was also ordered to pay Sky Capital for the legal costs of the application.

Jourdan, meanwhile, has given instructions for a court proceeding in England over the disputed transactions.