CCTV images showing alleged shoplifters have been found outside a Rebel Sport store by a member of the public.

The sporting goods chain is refusing to confirm if the images were captured in its shop but a spokesman said an investigation was underway after an intruder was seen climbing over a fence and rummaging around the Henderson store's bins early on Sunday morning.

The person who found the documents in car park near the store on Sunday morning told the Herald he believed they had been plucked from the Rebel Sport bins by a "dumpster diver" then discarded.

The images - viewed by the Herald - showed alleged shoplifters, along with personal details including names, ages and even vehicle registrations.

Under the Privacy Act, those using CCTV are obligated to protect personal information from unauthorised access, and delete or destroy it after its purpose had passed.

A spokesman for the sporting goods chain, owned by the Briscoes Group, told the Herald the matter was under investigation and he declined to answer questions.

While he would not confirm or deny if the images had come from the store, he said CCTV footage showed a person climbing over a fence into private property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

That person then spent several minutes rummaging around the bins before retrieving two black bags and leaving.

The matter had been referred to police, he said.

The documents were found by a Henderson resident, who regularly walks in the area for exercise and collects rubbish.

He showed them to his daughter, who works in retail herself, who said she contacted the store immediately but received no reply.

After the Herald followed up, the store contacted her, she said.

"I was shocked when I saw the images," the woman told the Herald.

"Some are of children 8, 9 years old. Imagine if someone else found them, and wanted to use them to smear or blackmail someone."

In among the CCTV images were internal documents relating to the Henderson store, and even emails with countrywide recipients listed.

Having worked in retail, the woman said stores were allowed to print out such images, though they were usually only kept electronic copies, which had to be destroyed securely.

"They are supposed to shred them."