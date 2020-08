Stock exchange operator NZX appears to be down again, less than 24 hours after being hit by a cyber attack.

The NZX website is currently down.

Yesterday, trading was halted for an hour in the afternoon.

In a joint statement with Spark, NZX said it "experienced a volumetric DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack from offshore, which impacted NZX system connectivity".

The statement added that the attack "was able to be mitigated and connectivity has now been restored for NZX".