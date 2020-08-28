A new shopping centre with up to 16 outlets, including a gym and café, is set to be built in Napier.

The shopping centre on the old Placemakers site near the corner of State Highway 2 and Taradale Rd will be called The Crossing.

The 1.9-hectare site will be comprised of three buildings and have a total of up to 16 units, with the possibility for one café/bistro and a gym.

The land was bought in 2015 by a local developer. The site is currently vacant and earthworks are being undertaken. Construction is set to begin later this year and be completed at the end of 2021.

Collier's Hawke's Bay commercial broker Ash Hames said the shopping centre will be home to a wide number of trade businesses such as kitchen and bathroom suppliers, automotive suppliers, home furnishing stores, a fishing and hunting store, swimming and spa pools and outdoor equipment.

"Once completed, The Crossing will be the core hub for Hawke's Bay trade retailers and wholesalers.

"It's for people who may be doing their house for example, who need to get carpet, their kitchen, their bathroom – they can go here and all the speciality shops will be there," he said.

Colliers Hawke's Bay commercial broker Rob Nankervis said the location 4 kilometres from the Napier CBD and on the edge of the Onekawa industrial area is an advantage.

Advertisement

It will become home to a number of trade businesses with the possibility of a cafe or bistro and gym. Image / Intrados Architecture

"As Napier's main industrial estate, the suburb is highly sought by tenants due to its excellent access and proximity to major residential areas.

"Onekawa has developed steadily over the years and is now home to a number of office and retail users, in addition to an established mix of small to large industrial occupiers."

Its proximity to the Expressway also means it will be exposed to 18,000 passing vehicles daily, he said.

The complex will have close to 200 car parks and a new traffic light system will be installed on Taradale Rd to cater for shopping demand.

The shops themselves vary in size from 271sq m and 883sq m, will have both storage space and front of house retail spaces and automatic entry doors.

Resource consent has been granted and the commercial brokers are currently seeking expressions of interest from businesses for lease off the plans.

Businesses which are not currently in Hawke's Bay or non-CBD businesses looking for a better location are suitable.

Hames said they have had several discussions with local and national business chains.