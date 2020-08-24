Vodafone NZ has confirmed one of its Auckland-based staff members has tested positive for Covid-19 in a case connected to the current Auckland cluster.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised that our team member was not infectious when they were last in the office (13 days ago) therefore there is no risk of the virus having been passed on in the office," Vodafone said in an internal email to staff obtained by the Herald.

The staff member is part of the company's InnoV8 Auckland team based at Smales Farm on the North Shore. The infection was connected to the current Auckland cluster, Vodafone said.



"Our team member did all the right things, including getting tested when they had symptoms and reporting it quickly.

"The health and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority, so our first concern is for the wellbeing of our team member. They are doing OK and are now in the care of the quarantine facility. Our health, safety & wellbeing team is keeping in touch with their whānau and we are giving them all the support we can."

