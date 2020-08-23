New analysis shows how hard the country's biggest city has been hit by Covid-19, with 89 per cent of Auckland businesses collecting the Government's subsidy.

This is significantly higher than the national average, estimated at 75 per cent.

Dot Loves Data's Government Director Justin Lester said the data found "reinforces local sentiment that Auckland businesses are reeling from the latest lockdown and many will not survive when the wage subsidy payments end".

He also said it shows how weak Auckland's economy is right now.

Advertisement

The analysis by Dot Loves Data found areas within South Auckland including Māngere, Manurewa and Papatoetoe are at the highest risk of receiving the wage subsidy within Auckland.

They have a 20 per cent higher risk when compared with the Orakei, Waitākere Ranges and Waiheke areas.

Businesses in the country's smaller regions are currently the economic backbone holding up the New Zealand economy.

Only 15 per cent of Waimate local businesses accessed the subsidy.

Twenty-four of Ōpōtiki businesses and 25 per cent of Southland businesses received the wage subsidy, showing smaller regions of the country are faring much better than their city counterparts.

A sushi restaurant on Maki St, Westgate, is closed during alert level 3. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"It's widely understood that retail, tourism and accommodation sector businesses have been impacted heavily."

Many other industries have been hit hard by Covid-19, including the construction industry.

Nationally, 92 per cent of construction businesses applied for and are receiving the subsidy.

Advertisement

Earlier this week the Government announced the wage subsidy would be extended.

The new two-week wage subsidy is open for applications from August 21 until September 3.

The criteria for the new wage subsidy is similar to the current extension, which was to lapse on September 1.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his announcement over the wage subsidy scheme extension. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Businesses must have had, or are predicting to have, a revenue drop because of Covid-19 of at least 40 per cent.

• For the new scheme, the revenue drop applies for any consecutive period of at least 14 days within August 12 and September 14 compared to last year.

• In addition, firms which have had 14 consecutive days where revenue has dropped - from August 12 going out until September 10.

Advertisement

• The overall scheme will cost $1.6 billion - that does not come from the $14 billion Covid-19 fund.