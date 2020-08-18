

An off-grid elderly Puketapu couple reliant on a petrol generator in winter are set to save almost $500 a month on their power bill.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's Sustainable Home programme has allowed Tony Keele and wife Sarah, both pensioners, to install a new off-grid solar system.

Keele needed an urgent upgrade to his "ageing and failing" 11-year-old 900 watt system, but while it was costing significant amounts to keep going, a $25,000 price tag for a solar system was also too steep.

The 82-year-old who lives "well away from anywhere and anyone" said the generator was "doing a lot of work, especially in the winter with short days, long nights and not a lot of sun".

Up stepped the Sustainable Homes Programme, which allowed Keele to add the cost of new off-grid solar panels to his rates bill.

The programme enables eligible ratepayers to access up to $20,000 at 4 per cent which is repaid over 10 years by way of a voluntary targeted rate (VTR).

After a meeting with HBRC, Mercury Energy decided to offer to provide the new system to the couple at a discounted price.

Rooftop solar panels were installed at the Puketapu home. Photo / Supplied

As a result, Keele has gone from paying $600 per month on fuel to keep his generator going, to paying $117 per month on his rates.

Advertisement

"Since the new system was installed, the generator hasn't been used and I hope that continues."

The installation of the new 4000 watt system was due to take place in July, but was delayed until August due to the weather.

Mill Electrical Director Nic Gol said the benefits of harvesting power from the sun would be immense for the couple.

Tony and Sarah Keele had used their previous system for over 11 years prior to the recent installation. Photo / Supplied

Rooftop solar panels and a solar water heating system were installed at the rural home, while Keele's lead acid batteries were upgraded to lithium ion.

A gas water heating system is a fall back in case there isn't any sun.

The Sustainable Homes Programme allows products including solar, hot water head pumps, water storage, septic tanks, insulation, ventilation and double glazing to be added to eligible residents' rates bills.

The rate is not a loan and to access the funding, homeowners and ratepayers need a good history of paying regional council rates.

Approval may be withheld if there is evidence that adding the repayments will cause hardship, in line with the guidance of the Consumer, Credit and Finance Act Amendment for responsible lending.

Advertisement

Those interested are encouraged to complete an online form or print off the application form and post or take it into HBRC offices.