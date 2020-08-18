Dairy and infant formula company a2 Milk said its net profit hit a record $385.8 milllon in the June year, driven by strong performances in its key markets

The result was in line with market expectations.

A2 Millk estimated that Covid-19 had a "modest positive impact on revenue and earnings" for the year.

The company - New Zealand's second biggest by market capitalisation - said its operating ebitda shot up by 32.9 per cent to 549.7m, compared with market expectations of $527m to $560m.

Total revenue came to $1.73, up 32.8 per cent, compared with a previously advised range of $1.70b to $1.75b,

A2 Milk had previously guidance implied ebitda of $527m-$560m.

The company said its ebita to sales margin came to 31.7 per cent, from a previous forecast of 31 to 32 per cent.

A2 Milk said it had demonstrated "significant resilience" in the second half managing the business in the face of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"Through these unprecedented times, we have been fortunate to continue experiencing strengthening levels of consumer demand and worked closely with our strategic partners and customers to ensure supply chains remainedopen and consumer needs continued to be met," it said.

