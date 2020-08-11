In releasing details of Bortolussi's package, a2 Milk said: "Other than to meet any tax obligations, no shares held by David can be sold until David holds sufficient shares to meet the company's minimum shareholding requirement."
Late last year, a2 Milk introduced a minimum shareholding requirement (MSR) policy to apply to the managing director and chief executive.
"The purpose of this MSR policy is to strengthen the alignment between the interests of executives and the interests of shareholders and encourage a focus on building long-term shareholder value," the company said at the time.
Executives are now required to acquire and hold a minimum shareholding equivalent to 100 per cent of their fixed annual remuneration comprising base salary and compulsory employer superannuation contributions before any tax or social security deductions.
"Executives are expected to achieve the MSR by the end of five annual vesting periods for long-term incentive grants, unless they have been the beneficiaries of earlier option plans," it said.
A2 Milk recognised that, from time to time, it would be necessary for executives to sell shares to meet personal financial commitments but that any such activity would always need to comply with its securities trading policy.
Babidge, who is credited with turning the alternative milk company into today's multi-billion-dollar operation, previously ran the company from 2010 to 2018. He was paid $1.6m to fill the position while a replacement was sought.
Oyvinn Rimer, senior research analyst at Harbour Asset Management - which has a stake in a2 Milk - said the package was not too dissimilar from previous packages, although the base salary was a little higher.
On executive share sales, Rimer said: "They have closed some of the loopholes that were problematic in the past," he said.
"So in that sense it would not be expected that we are going to see the chief executive sell stock any time soon," Rimer said.
Craigs Investment Partners, in a research note, said the share trading restriction was "helpful".