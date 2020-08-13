By RNZ

One of the country's largest food distributors says grocery sales have doubled in Auckland under alert level 3 with a notable spike in mask purchases.

The usual suspects, like bread and toilet paper, are in high demand but those stocking the shelves insist there will be enough for everyone.

Chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin told Nine to Noon the less everyone panic buys, the easier supermarket shopping would be for everyone.

"There is just no need for people to panic and stock up. We got through a much more extended period last time and everyone got what they needed.

"The less we panic buy and stockpile and the more we just shop normally, the easier the experience is going to be for every New Zealander."

Grocery sales had doubled throughout the North Island, even though it was just Auckland under level 3, Quin said.

"I guess what that means is people are perceiving or suspecting that whatever happens next won't necessarily just be Auckland.

"I think we're all guessing ... our view is we don't know so let's just plan for what we know today."

‌

Quin said items like toilet paper, flour, rice, sanitiser and canned meals were selling faster but there had also been a notable uptick in mask sales.

"Probably the big difference this time would be I think the message on masks has cut through and there's been quite a lot more demand for masks.

"We have millions in stock and what we're focused on right now is just getting a lot more of them out to stores ready to go as opposed to being held in our supply chain."

