Four major banks will shut all Auckland branches today as the city prepares to go into back into alert level 3 lockdown from 12noon.

ANZ, BNZ, Westpac and Kiwibank have all announced they will shut branches in the Auckland Super City area.

BNZ last night said no branches or partner centres would be open in Auckland today to give the bank and staff time to prepare for operating at Covid-19 alert level 3.

A limited number of branches would be open tomorrow and Friday offering limited services.

Advertisement

"BNZ will advise what those branches will be and any changes customers need to be aware of as soon as possible."



Westpac said its Auckland branches would be closed today "while we assess the situation".



"Some other branches around the country may also open slightly later as we re-implement Covid-19 protocols.

"We will provide more information as soon as we can."

Westpac urged customers to use its 0800 number but said only those who needed urgent assistance should call as it expected high levels of demand.

Kiwibank said all its branches and business banking centres from Wellsford to Pukekohe would also be closed today and warned of possible changes in hours in branches outside of Auckland.

"At this stage there are no changes to branch hours operating across the rest of New Zealand, but this is subject to change."

An ANZ spokesman said all its Auckland branches would be closed today.

"A limited number will reopen and strict safety measures will be in place to protect staff and customers. We'll let customer know which branches will be available in Auckland through our website and social media channels."

Advertisement

The rest of New Zealand is set to go into alert level 2 from noon today.

‌

BNZ said under alert level 2 outside of its Auckland area its branches would continue to operate regular hours but physical distancing measures would be in place, including controlled entry to ensure customers and staff stay safe.

ANZ said its branches in the rest of the country would be open as usual, but with social distancing measures in place.

The Herald has also requested comment from ASB on potential branch closures.