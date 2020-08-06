New Zealand telcos have been diplomatic in their attempts to gently explain that 5G poses no health risk - let alone being responsible for 5G.

But in a new clip, Aussie telco Telstra gives the tinfoil hat crowd a good rark-up.

Take it away, Telstra:

I never thought I'd have to do this but here we go 🤷 pic.twitter.com/u3nglmNYw3 — Telstra (@Telstra) August 5, 2020

5G myths debunked

The persistence of conspiracy theories around 5G has even forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to address the topic.

She said there was no link between 5G and the virus and urged anyone who was concerned to refer to her Chief Science Advisor's website.

A comprehensive "What is 5G?" explainer on that site notes the difference between harmful ionising radiation, such as that produced by x-rays, that has enough energy to harm cells with prolonged exposure and non-ionising radiation (such as the radio frequencies used for 5G transmission, 5G phones and Wi-Fi) that does not have enough energy to damage cells.

Those concerned about 5G often cite that radiofrequency radiation was classified as a "possible human carcinogen" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (an arm of the United Nations' World Health Organisation) in 2011.

The Chief Science Advisor's 5G Q&A puts this into context, noting the "possible" category - unlike the IARC's "probable" list - includes phenomena where a link to cancer cannot be completely ruled out and "catches many commonly encountered things, such as pickles and dry cleaning, so represents a low-risk rating. To put this in perspective, even the classification above this, 'probable human carcinogens,' includes widely encountered activities including drinking very hot drinks and working night shifts".