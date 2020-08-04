Spark Sport customers will be paying more for their sport with a hike in price coming in time for New Zealand's summer of cricket.

From September, Spark Sport's monthly subscription will rise from $19.99 to $24.99, the sports streaming provider said in an email to customers today.

However, those on an eligible Spark Pay Monthly mobile or Broadband plan can add Spark Sport to their Spark bill for $24.99 per month and automatically receive a $5 monthly credit on their monthly Spark bill.

A spokeswoman for Spark Sport said the new price point was still great value for customers and very competitive in the market.

"Spark Sport has been in the market for almost a year and a half now, and since launch we have brought more content onto our platform, including English Cricket, top rank boxing, women's European Tour golf, NBA, NFL, Liverpool TV and NZ Cricket (from September)."

Spark Sport also has the rights to the English Premier League, Formula One and Heineken Cup rugby.

Spark Sport won the rights to New Zealand Cricket's matches played in New Zealand for the next six years last October.

That includes all Blackcaps and White Ferns home matches; all men's women's Super Smash matches and the Ford Trophy final.