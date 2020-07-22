Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's why the sharemarket is acting strangely, and how to adapt your investing to that. Hosted by Frances Cook.

There's a weird split at the moment for those of us watching the business news.

On the one hand, businesses and economies around the world are getting absolutely hammered by the fallout of Covid-19.

Listen to the podcast episode here



Even in New Zealand, which has far more freedom than most other countries, unemployment is expected to rise by the end of the year.

Yet when you look at the sharemarket, it's strangely positive.

After a screaming downward spiral in March, it's now bounced up to almost where it was before, even though we're far from done with this pandemic.

Now first of all, there are reasons for this, and secondly, those reasons might impact your KiwiSaver or investing decisions.

I'm the last one to tell you not to invest in the sharemarket. In fact, I'm still investing myself, through all of this craziness.

Advertisement

But there are ways and ways of investing through turbulent times, and this is definitely one of those moments where knowledge is power.

On the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Rupert Carlyon from Kōura Wealth.

We discussed what's happening in the markets, worrying investment trends, and how to make smarter investment choices.

For the episode, listen on the podcast player above.

If you have a question you'd like answered in a future podcast, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio , Apple podcasts app , or Spotify , to make sure you never miss an episode.