Personal details of more than 31,000 users of a Wellington property management company have been leaked online.

Vadix Solutions security researcher Jake Dixon told the Herald he discovered an unsecured database in May which contained files related to the clients of LPM Property Management, based in Wellington.

The files included expired and active passports from New Zealand and overseas, drivers' licences, evidence of age documents, pictures of applicants and maintenance requests, he said.

They appeared to be either photos or scans of the documents used for verification purposes for the management company compliance process, Dixon said.

Dixon, who is based in Ireland, said as soon as they discovered the leak on May 10 they contacted the company via its online contact form. They never received a reply.

However, LPM Property Management spokesman Chris Galloway told the Herald they were not made aware of the unsecured data until June 10, when they were contacted by international technology publication CyberNews.

The issue was "very quickly rectified" by technology contractors by June 11, he said.

He could not confirm if contact had also been made prior, and said there was no record of CyberNews or Vadix trying to contact LPM.

"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously.

"That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it.

"The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe."

He would not reveal who the company's technology contractor was, but said according to them there was "no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access".

The contractor was now investigating how the issue came about.

"It appears that initially a design flaw in the website prepared for us created a problem which was quickly rectified.

"We are now moving at pace to satisfy our clients and ourselves that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure this does not happen again."

The company had not advised tenants about the data exposure because its advice from its IT contractor was that the information had not been accessed. However, this afternoon it planned to issue an advisory to tenants to update them on the situation.

The company would also get in touch with the Privacy Commissioner this afternoon, Galloway said.

Dixon disputed the claim there was no unauthorised access, as he had come across the breach and so too had international technology media company CyberNews, which broke the story.

He came across the unsecure data while carrying out a security/infrastructure audit on unsecured Amazon Simple Storage Solution (S3) database buckets.

He found it "very unusual" the company said the data was secure by June 11, as the files were still public until July 6, when he said Amazon secured the database.

The bucket contained 31,610 files, of which only 15 were not images, and were publicly accessible to anyone who had the URL.

According to international technology media company CyberNews, which broke the story, LPM managed various landlords' property. The images within the database appeared to be either landlords or tenants applying for this service.

CyberNews published blurred images as examples of the breach on its website.

It was unclear if "bad actors" had accessed the information, but it was possible due to the fact it was "extremely easy" to access the files.

Scanned passports and drivers' licences could also be sold on the dark web for between NZ$20 and NZ$30 each respectively.

Dixon said it was not the first data breach he'd attempted to assist with, however, it was the first instance where every communication was ignored.

"I find it very irresponsible that a company could be permitted to collect such data but not have controls on to prevent this kind of compromise.

"I would hope that companies who utilize cloud technologies, especially for PPI, would carry out regular reviews on security rules and networking configurations to ensure their clients' data is kept private."

Dixon said they also contacted the Privacy Commissioner. However, due to the lockdown in New Zealand, their reply was two weeks after initial contact on May 10.

Their reply was that there was nothing they could do to assist, Dixon said.

A spokesman for the Privacy Commissioner told the Herald they had not been notified of the breach.

An update to the Privacy Act, due to come into force on December 1, will make it mandatory to report a data breach to the commissioner, and any affected customers.

Online storage from Amazon Web Services and other online providers is cheap.

But technology expert Juha Saarinen says, "It's very common for companies to stuff things into AWS and elsewhere and omit to apply any access controls.

"A number of security vendors have made it their business to scan for open S3 storage buckets and new ones pop up every week."

Anyone who felt their privacy had been breached could make a formal complaint to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Deputy director Declan Ingram for CERT NZ, a government agency which handles cyber security, said due to the "sensitive nature of the reports", they would not confirm or deny involvement with any particular incident.

However, he provided some general advice: "Standard security measures, such as long, strong passwords and two factor authentication are the first step in keeping sensitive data protected.

"In addition, we recommend that businesses consider segmenting their network, including cloud hosted networks.

"As part of this, businesses should identify sensitive information on their systems, and ensure that access to that data is limited only to systems or people that need it.

"By ensuring that all access to sensitive data is controlled, businesses reduce the likelihood of unauthorised access to the data in those systems.

"This protects the business, and its customers, from having sensitive information leaked or stolen."

The Department of Internal Affairs has been approached for further comment.