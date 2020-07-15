Spark customers in Auckland's Devonport and Wellington's Miramar still on old copper phone lines have to switch to newer technology by December 18 - or be faced with no service or of switching phone companies.

Alarms, medical monitors also problems

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Nearly half of households mobile-only for calls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pros and cons for Chorus