House prices are defying predictions of a decline due to the pandemic and rose nationally 9.2 per cent last month from last June's $585,000 to $639,000 last month.

Real Estate Institute data showed June marked 105 months in a row of prices increases for the country. Excluding Auckland, the national median rose 11.3 per cent.





Auckland's median also shot up 9.2 per cent from $850,000 a year ago to $928,000 last month.

Waikato set a record median price in June of $615,000 up from the previous record of $600,000 set last month.

"Earlier this year, there were a number of predictions that house prices would fall post-covid," said institute chief executive Bindi Norwell.

"However, we are yet to see any evidence of that happening with every region in the country seeing an uplift from the same time last year, and 10 out of 16 regions seeing an uplift from May.



"With wage subsidies and mortgage holidays still in place, and demand for good property exceeding supply, we wouldn't be so bold as to say there won't be an easing of pricing in the coming months when these support mechanisms come to an end. But right now, Kiwis' love affair with property continues unabated – especially with the low interest rates we currently have in the market," she said.





Gisborne had the largest annual median price rise, up 29.4 per cent from $340,000 last May to $440,000 last month. Otago and Southland prices rose 21.7 per cent and 19. per cent.



"Looking at the Auckland region, prices increased when compared to the same time last year in all districts except Papakura which saw a 7.9 per cent fall in median price from $710,000 to $654,000. Auckland city was the only area with double digit increases, with a 17.1 per cent rise to $1,147,500, $13,500 off the record set in March this year," Norwell said.

The number of properties sold in June nationally rose 7.1 per cent annually to hit 6625. That was the highest number of properties sold in a June month for four years

In Auckland, the number of properties sold in June increased by 9.4% year-on-year from 1878 to 2054.