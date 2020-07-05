Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says opening up Government loans for small businesses until the end of the year will provide a bigger safety net in uncertain Covid-hit times.

The loans are interest-free if repaid within a year, and firms on the original wage subsidy and with 50 or fewer staff can apply.

The scheme was meant to finish on July 24, but Ardern said at the Labour congress yesterday that it will now be available until the end of the year.

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Government's new small business loan scheme lends nearly $1b

• Premium - Covid-19 coronavirus: Small business loans expected to run into billions, but how much will be paid back?

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: $377 million worth of loans to small business applied for in one day

• Budget 2020: More than $500m paid out but small business loan scheme not in Budget

Advertisement

"This means those businesses who are doing okay now, but who may experience cash flow difficulties further down the track, will still have access to it," Ardern told more than 500 of the party faithful gathered in Te Papa.

Ardern also announced a $162m package to clean up waterways and create about 2000 green jobs in the next six years.

The loans were set up to help businesses deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 after banks failed to fill that space in a way the Government was happy with.

The eligibility criteria will not change so there is no need to extend the $5.2 billion that has been set aside for it.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash has said he did not expect take-up to come close to $5.2b because that figure is based on every eligible company applying for it.

More than 90,000 small businesses had applied for more than $1.51 billion in loans since May 12, mostly from firms involved in construction, accommodation, restaurants and cafes, retail trade, transport and manufacturing.

Around 80 per cent of firms who have applied have one to five employees, and just over 90 percent have 10 or fewer staff.

"The average value of each loan is modest, around $16,700. But it is much-needed working capital to help in a tight spot," Nash said.

Advertisement

Ardern told media after her congress speech that the loans were a better way to help than cash grants, which had been recommended by Treasury and previously pushed by the National Party.

"Sometimes they've drawn it down not necessarily needing it straight away, but being concerned they wouldn't be able to access it down the track.

"What this does is say that if you don't need it, you don't have to apply but it will be there for several more months."

National Party finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said the extension to the loan scheme was "modest".

"I'm sure it will be welcomed, but we haven't got a commercial rent solution, which the Government has promised - but we're still waiting."

He said the announcement on green jobs was another sign of a Government that was big on promises but short on delivery.

In her speech, Ardern said she was acutely aware of how economic recoveries had left some people behind.

"I am a child of the 80s and 90s. I have seen responses to troubled times that have failed to take this into account, and have left people behind. We see the impacts of that still. Poverty, inequality, persistent unemployment.

"It does not have to be this way, and under Labour, it won't."

Govt's Small Business Loans Scheme:

• Loans are interest free if repaid within a year.

• After one year the interest rate is 3 per cent.

• Repayments are not required for the first two years.

• Firms employing 50 or fewer staff and who were eligible for the original wage subsidy can apply.

• The loan amount is $10,000 plus $1800 per equivalent full-time employee, up to a maximum amount of $100,000.