By RNZ.

New Zealand-founded company Rocket Lab has lost a rocket during its latest launch off the Mahia Peninsula on the East Coast this morning.

The launch broadcast for Rocket Lab's 13th Electron launch, 'Pics Or It Didn't Happen', will go live at approx. T-16 minutes. https://t.co/XicjE3YAfM — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020

Seven satellites from Japan, the US and the UK lifted off around 9.20am - a day earlier than planned because of bad weather due later this week.

However, Rocket Lab said a problem occurred late in the flight during the second stage burn and the Electron rocket was lost.

It's apologising to customers that had satellites on board Electron.

An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle. We are deeply sorry to the customers on board Electron. The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020

Rocket Lab confirms separation of the Electron rocket’s first stage, ignition of the second stage’s Rutherford engine, and jettison of the vehicle’s payload fairing.https://t.co/GMLbgXLtm5 pic.twitter.com/i4T2mlD3HW — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) July 4, 2020

The launch included a 67-kilogram earth-imaging satellite for Canon Electronics to photograph objects on the ground as small as 90 centimetres wide.

It also included five shoebox-sized Earth observation satellites, for the San Francisco company Planet, which already has a fleet 120 of them.