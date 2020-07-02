A scam email circulating, impersonating Spark and requesting people to pay their outstanding balance on their Spark bill via a "Pay Now" option, is a scam, the telco warns.

"This is not a legitimate communication from Spark and we strongly encourage customers not to click on any links in the email and to delete it immediately."

Spark's security team is investigating and customers are advised to check My Spark or the My Spark App to see if they have an outstanding balance.

Spark says it plays an active role in limiting scam communications and aims to keep its scam alerts page as up to date as possible to help with customer awareness.

"However, it's not always possible to detect scam activity so we ask our customers to let us know when they have received a scam that differs to the ones listed on our scam alerts page," a spokeswoman says.

"We have updated the scams section on our website to alert customers about this scam and a proactive post will be going out via social media shortly.

If a customer is unsure whether their Spark bill is genuine, here are some key things to look out for:

• The due date on the Spark bill will always be approximately 14 days from the receipt of the bill. In this instance, the due date is in one day, which indicates it is not genuine

• Account number will always be your account number. If the number is different from your account number, this would indicate it is not genuine

• The amount owing will always match the amount shown on your Spark App/MySpark. If the amount varies, this indicates that the bill is not genuine