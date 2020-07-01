Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's why your KiwiSaver will probably go down again, and what to do about it. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Many of us got quite the fright in March, when markets nosedived around the world.

It hit pretty much everyone. Some of us invest in shares directly, while almost everyone else has a KiwiSaver with shares in it.

So balances tumbled, while we all watched nervously.

Of course, since then, many people have jubilantly pointed out that we're nearly back to where we're started.

It does look healthier out there, but at the risk of raining on your parade, it may not last.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. You just need to know what could be coming next, and prepare for it.

We discussed what could impact the market in the next few months, what that means for you, and how people in different situations could handle it.

