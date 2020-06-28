National leader Todd Muller is making a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce in Wellington on Monday.

The speech comes only two hours after Paula Bennett, the former deputy Prime Minister, announced that she would retire from politics at the September election.

Muller has said that National is the better party to lead New Zealanf through the Covid-19 recovery, but has announced little in the way of policy apart from Job Start, announced in May, which would give businesses $10,000 for new hires.