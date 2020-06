Fonterra directors have selected Zespri chairman Peter McBride as the dairy co-op's chairman-elect.

Under Fonterra's constitution, its chairman is selected by the board from within its pool of seven elected Farmer directors.

McBride, an existing Fonterra director, will replace current Fonterra chairman John Monaghan when he retires as a director at Fonterra's annual meeting in November, Fonterra said in a statement.

