Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's a tourism business that says the Covid-19 changes made them stronger.

Tourism has had one of the roughest rides through Covid-19.

Every time it looks like they might catch a break, we end up going backwards again – even hopes for a bubble with Australia look unlikely for now.

But one tourism company has responded creatively. Elements World once fully relied on tourists, first with surf tours, then expanding into campervan rentals.

Now they've tried out the courier business, and have opened up an automotive servicing workshop.

On The Pivot Pod, founder Felipe Rebolledo said he now wouldn't go back to the way the business was before.

