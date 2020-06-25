The fourth week of March will always be remembered mainly for empty supermarket shelves and markets in freefall as we prepared for the first week of lockdown.



But it was also a scary time for our digital economy as Chorus' broadband network went closer and closer to its theoretical maximum peak.

On Monday March 16, traffic spiked to a peak of 2.24 terabits per second - high, but still comfortably with Chorus' 3.5Tbps limit.

But the following week, as level 4 lockdown was announced, peak traffic set a series of new highs as people swapped face-to-face taking for Zoom. Netflix, which would later report a record surge in customers, was also getting hammered, by locked-down workers and stuck-at-home schoolkids.

An anxious nation hit news sites and social in record numbers, and with record frequency, and at times sought to lose itself in Tiger King.

On Thursday March 25 - our first night in lockdown - broadband traffic peaked at more than the 2.6Tbps, surpassing the previous record set during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The following day, it hit 3.03Tbps. Suddenly, Chorus' ceiling didn't look that far away.

New Zealand has three new Covid-19 cases today - one in Rotorua and two in Christchurch. All are in managed isolation.

A circuit-breaker was required, and it arrived from Netflix, as the nation's biggest bandwidth hog volunteered to gut its bit rate (the about of bandwidth it consumers, which in turn underpins picture quality) by 25 per cent.

Advertisement

There was an immediate easing, and now of course many of us are back in the office under level 1 - some or most of the time - and again barking over participants or gathering in meeting rooms instead of huddling in front of webcams.

And the latest stats from Chorus (below) show that data usage has now pulled back and is established at pre-lockdown levels. Chorus, for the record, says there was never any reason to panic. Usage was always at controllable levels, and service outages were largely confined to where older technology was controlling voice calls. Isolated ISP outages were largely bad luck. Vodafone, for example, had third-party contractors slice through fibre lines twice.

Average data use per connection per day. Graphic / Chorus

So has Netflix restored normal transmission?

Not yet.

The streaming giant is playing it safe.

Netflix spokesman Nathan Burman says: "Bitrate capping is still in place in NZ, but we're in regular contact with the government and the ISPs on an agreeable time to lift the capping."